TELLURIDE, Colo. — The first recorded snow of the season fell Thursday night near Telluride in southwest Colorado.

Less than an inch fell, according to the National Weather Service, but there was enough to show the San Juan mountain peaks above 12,000 feet blanketed in white.

Telluride Ski Resort sent out photos showing winter is right around the corner.

Snow also fell in Lake County as well as between Copper Mountain and Leadville.