DA drops probation violation charges against John Bowlen, son of Broncos owner

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Prosecutors withdrew their request to jail John Bowlen, the son of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, on Friday.

John Bowlen was accused of violating his probation after he was arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving more than 100 mph.

Officials said that Bowlen wasn’t under probation at the time of his California arrest because he hadn’t signed the terms and conditions until Aug. 30.

His probation is in place for two years after Aug. 30.

John Bowlen didn’t violate probation. Today in court complaint withdrawn bc he didn’t start probation until Aug 30 2017.Via Harvey Steinberg — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 15, 2017

In August, John Bowlen surrendered to Glendale police after a warrant for his arrest following his drunk driving charges in California.

Bowlen was placed on two years probation in April 2016 as a result of a domestic violence case.

A condition of the probation was John Bowlen could not violate state or federal laws.