51-year-old Safeway store in Cherry Creek to close after lease terminated

DENVER — The Safeway store in Cherry Creek, a 51-year fixture, will close after the landlord said it will terminate the lease, the company said Friday.

The lease will be terminated by Tauman Centers on Jan. 4. No specific date has been set for the closure of the store at East First Avenue and Steele Street.

“We are certainly disappointed having to close this store as it’s been a fixture in the Cherry Creek neighborhood for the past 51 years. ,” said Todd Broderick, the president of the Denver division of Albertsons/Safeway.

“We’ve been a longtime partner to many community organizations in and around Cherry Creek and we are grateful to our customers who patronized the store. ”

Broderick said the grocer hopes to return to the area as the Cherry Creek Mall considers redevelopment.

The company will work to place the 70 employees of the Cherry Creek location at other stores.