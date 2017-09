AURORA, Colo. — Northbound Chambers Road in Aurora was down to one lane as fire crews respond to a two alarm structure fire in the area Friday afternoon.

#TrafficAlert Chambers Rd N/B is down to one lane. Alternate route is advised. https://t.co/zxpzltsNTc — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 15, 2017

Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted about the fire at 15351 E. 1st Ave. at 1:44 p.m.

Update 15351 E 1st Ave fire under control, 4 minor patients 1 transported to local area hospital, under investigation #aurorafire pic.twitter.com/IoVu7Uq18k — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) September 15, 2017

By 2:19 p.m. the department tweeted that the fire was under control and one person had been transported to a local hospital.

The fire is under investigation.