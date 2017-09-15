11-year-old Virginia boy fulfills wish to mow White House lawn

WASHINGTON — An 11-year-old boy who asked the White House if he could mow the property’s lawn was granted his wish Friday.

Frank Giaccio said he even waived his usual $8 fee for President Donald Trump — even though it was noted the billionaire chief executive could probably afford the fee.

“I always wanted to do something big and so I was like, ‘Why don’t we just start here?’ This seems like the perfect example,” said Giaccio, of Falls Church, Virginia.

In August, Giaccio wrote a letter to the president asking if he could be allowed to put his landscaping skills to good use for the White House.

In his letter — read aloud at a briefing by press secretary Sarah Sanders — he even offered to bring extra fuel and charged batteries.

“I would like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for,” Giaccio wrote at the time.

Asked why he waived his fee, Giaccio replied, “My dad said, ‘Just do it for free,’ and I was like, ‘Fine,’ and that’s where it’s gonna go.”

Beyond that, he wasn’t able to say what type of mowing implements the White House staff would supply him with.

But Sanders offered Twitter audience a look at the mower Giaccio was using, adding he was “doing a great job.”

Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017

The president later joined Giaccio as he trimmed the Rose Garden’s grass.

Trump even congratulated Giaccio on a job well done by giving him a high-five.

Frank “FX” Giaccio-

On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania & myself, THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+! pic.twitter.com/135DxuapUI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

After his morning of hard work, Giaccio joined Sanders in the press briefing room, taking care to thank his father, Sanders, Trump “and a couple other people” from the podium.

When reporters asked Giaccio if he’d mow their lawns, Sanders cut in.

“Make sure these guys pay you top dollar. Tell them if you’re part of the press, you have a special deal that’s double the normal rate,” she joked. “I think that’s pretty fair.”