Wystone’s World Tea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We talked today with special guest Dr. Oz on how to stay healthy. So of course we had to talk about one of the healthiest drinks for you, Tea! Wy Livingston joined us to tell us some of the health benefits you can get from drinking tea.

We also discussed Benefit Brews- fundraising opportunities where volunteers come in, work at the cafe, serve their guests, and they give back 25% of each sale.

We will also made Dr. Oz his own gift box of tea!