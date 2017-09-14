Weekend planning forecast: weather and fall colors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The weekend is almost here and I strongly urge you to head to the central mountains to see fall colors. If not this weekend, the next!

I say that because Mt Evans, Guanella Pass, Hoosier Pass, Independence Pass, and surrounding areas have great color now and a few snow chances for those areas the next couple of weeks could jeopardize the best views.

As far as the forecast, you just read my mention about snow. Well, small areas of periodic snow are possible into the higher peaks the next several days. A stronger system may bring more widespread snowfall to the mountains late next week.

Around Denver, expect a cool weekend with highs in the 70s:

Around the mountains, expect a chill at night and highs in the 60s/70s: