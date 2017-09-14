Survey tries to help planners grasp how commuters get to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 130,000 people work in downtown Denver and the Downtown Denver Partnership is asking how those people get to work.

The organization wants commuters to take an online survey. Its goal is to get people out of vehicles and instead on bikes, buses and light rail, using the transit options like those at Union Station.

About 40 percent of workers drive to their destination. The Downtown Denver Partnership wants to get that under 35 percent by 2021 to reduce congestion.

The downtown workforce is only growing, with 23 companies having relocated or opened offices in the past two years.

The survey will help grasp the commuting trends and where there are areas of improvement.

The partnership wants easy, affordable options, and a system that connects to all neighborhoods, something commuters at Union Station are weighing in on.

"I like it. It's really convenient. The Flatiron Flyer is really nice to just get straight into Union Station. It’s really quick and most of the time I don’t have to deal with traffic," said Lindy Williams, who commutes to downtown from Broomfield.

"That’s why I do it, especially when it gets to be winter time. It’s like, anything I can do to avoid being on the roads, I’m happy to do it," said Antoinette Finazzo, who takes the RTD A Line.

Last year, younger Denver commuters said they were more likely to bike and walk. And women in their 30s and 40s were more likely to drive alone.

The survey also found employees valued their employers offering a transit pass as part of their benefits.

The survey takes 10 minutes and five people will be selected to win a $50 Visa gift card.