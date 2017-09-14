Special session called to fix error costing RTD, others big money in marijuana tax revenue

DENVER — Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper called Thursday for a special session of the Colorado Legislature.

Lawmakers will be called back into session to fix a bill drafting error that has been costing a number of special districts hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in marijuana revenue. They include RTD, the Denver Zoo, the Museum of Nature and Science and other organizations.

The special session will address an “unintended consequence from the passage of Senate Bill 17-267, and will clarify special districts’ authority to levy sales tax on the sale of retail marijuana,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

It will begin October 2.

“Since this issue was discovered, we worked with department staff, stakeholders, sponsors, and members of the General Assembly on options to correct this unintended consequence. After hearing about the potential impact on citizens around the state, it is clear that this problem is best solved as soon as possible. This special session will be solely to address this one narrow correction,” Hickenlooper said.