Panaderia Contreras, Rory’s Tavern get Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers search hundreds of inspections to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Panaderia Contreras

Denver Health inspectors said this bakery needed a good cleaning.

The extablishment failed our Restaurant Report Card with 15 critical health code violations in August. The mistakes included:

Moldy blocks of cheese

Excessive blood in freezer

Dead and live roaches

The inspector told Panaderia to clean or face being closed. The owner showed us he corrected the violations. Panaderia Contreras is on Morrison Road.

Rory’s Tavern

A Denver inspector cited the tavern for 13 critical violations in August.

The violations included:

No hot or cold water hand sinks

Coleslaw, tomatoes and cabbage were tossed for being held at the wrong temperature

Dishwasher was not sanitizing

The owner Kevin Geraghty said, “We have taken appropriate action regarding our employees disregard for our established procedures and have instituted closer supervision by our managers.” Rory’s Tavern is located at 404 Broadway.

The Plimoth

The “A” goes to The Plimoth north of city park on East 28th Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

