Illegal Pete’s Ability Experience Philanthropy Fundraiser

Come to dinner and happy hour at Illegal Pete's to support The Ability Experience, a non-profit philanthropy benefitting disabled youth! The Ability Experience provides better building access, accomodations, and special toys to the disabled. Illegal Pete's will be donating 50% of all sales to The Ability Experience to those who mention the philanthropy upon checkout.

http://www.abilityexperience.org/default.aspx