Gov. Hickenlooper denies pardon for Ingrid Encalada LaTorre

DENVER — Governor John Hickenlooper denied granting a pardon to Ingrid Encalada LaTorre Thursday. He highlighted a need for federal immigration reform in the denial.

She broke into tears shortly before the announcement was made at the Capitol.

Encalada LaTorre, 33, is an undocumented immigrant who started living in sanctuary in November 2016 to avoid deportation. She came to the United States from Peru at age 17.

She was granted a stay of removal in May and left the church in Denver where she was living.

“We are human beings. We are your neighbors and friends living and working alongside citizens. I appreciate this opportunity to safely continue my legal case from my home. I will continue to organize until our full humanity, contributions and place in this country are recognized,” Latorre said at the time.

The stay for the mother of two expired August 7. Her children were born in the United States.

She bought a name and Social Security number in 2002 in order to get a job. The name and Social Security number belonged to someone, and the matter was referred to criminal investigators. Encalada LaTorre was arrested for the crime in 2010 and pleaded guilty to Criminal Impersonation. She served over four years probation and paid restitution to her victim.

Shortly after her arrest, the Obama administration began deportation proceedings against her. She applied for cancellation of removal in 2011. That application was denied in 2015 because of her conviction for criminal impersonation.

Hickenlooper said he spoke to Encalada LaTorre while considering her application for clemency. Members of his team met with her and her attorney to get a full account of her case. “I am moved by Ms. Encalada LaTorre’s dream of being an American and her extraordinarily hard work to support her family while she was here.”

“At the same time, I must consider the impact of Ms. Encalada LaTorre’s crime on the victim, and most importantly, the precedent clemency would establish,” Hickenlooper said.

“The victim of this crime spent years dealing with the unlawful use of her Social Security number, suffering significant tax consequences and nearly losing government benefits she needed to support her own family. She opposes clemency for Ms. Encalada LaTorre. The victim is like thousands of others in this country who, through no fault of their own, face long-term consequences when someone commits this type of crime.”

He said Encalada LaTorre’s crime rendered her ineligible for cancellation of removal under federal law. “Clemency is the wrong approach to fixing our broken immigration system,” the governor said.