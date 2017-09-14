Fort Bragg soldiers injured in explosion during training

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — An unknown number of soldiers have been injured in a training accident at Fort Bragg on Thursday.

At least 15 soldiers were airlifted to the hospital after an explosion on one of the training fields, WRAL reported.

The official Twitter account for Fort Bragg shared a report from the Fayetteville Observer Thursday morning.

The paper quoted a spokesperson for U.S. Army Special Operations Command as saying there was an incident on one of the ranges but they were still trying to determine exactly what happened.

The injured soldiers belong to a unit under USASOC’s command, the paper quoted Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt as saying.

This is a developing situation and we are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.