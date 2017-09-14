ESPN says it accepts Jemele Hill’s apology after anti-Trump tweets

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN host Jemele Hill’s tweet calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” earned a stinging rebuke from Trump’s press secretary on Wednesday.

From the White House podium, Sarah Sanders said Hill’s criticism of the president was a “fireable offense by ESPN.”

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The height of white privilege is being able to ✌🏾ignore✌🏾his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not "alt right" — and you want me to believe he isn't a white supremacist? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

How is it a "false narrative?" Did he hire and court white supremacists? Answer: YES — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

You just don't want to believe it because it's too unpleasant. But that doesn't change the facts. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Donald Trump is a bigot. Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn't, because I cared about more than just myself — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

I hate a lot of things but not enough to jeopardize my fellow citizens with an unfit, bigoted, incompetent moron. But hey, that's just me. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

And it's funny how you cling to Benghazi but I bet you didn't give one thought to what Trump said about the Central Park 5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

You yell about Benghazi but I bet you didn't care at all about him having to settle the largest racial housing discrimination case in NYC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

It was a highly unusual moment — a White House official seemingly recommending that a Trump critic be booted from a television network.

Trump aides have pressured media executives about anti-Trump commentators in the past, but those complaints were made in private. This time it was on-camera for all to see.

Many people strongly defended Hill’s comments, while many other people strongly condemned her and the network that employs her.

At the end of the day on Wednesday, Hill issued a new statement, not about what Sanders said, but about the overall controversy.

“My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs,” Hill said. “My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

So, to address the elephant in the room … #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

A few minutes later, ESPN issued a follow-up statement.

“Jemele has a right to her personal opinions, but not to publicly share them on a platform that implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN,” the netowrk said. “She has acknowledged that her tweets crossed that line and has apologized for doing so. We accept her apology.”

For many months, ESPN has been under unique scrutiny by conservative groups and sports world rivals.

To people such as Tucker Carlson, who dubbed ESPN “Endless Stupid Political Nagging” on Tuesday night, Hill’s portrayal of Trump as a racist was just the latest example of liberal bias inside the sports network.

“Stick to sports” has been a mantra of these critics. “Sports are political” has been one of the comebacks.

Hill, a rising star at ESPN, has been vociferously critical of Trump all year, but her tweetstorm on Monday went further than ever. She called Trump a “bigot,” a “threat” and “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime.”

The tweet that garnered the most reaction said: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

Hill, an African-American woman, followed up with this: “His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period.”

Other black journalists and commentators have made similar statements in the past. But Hill’s tweets caught fire on social media, partly because of the ongoing arguments over ESPN’s political posture.

Amid an outcry from conservatives on Twitter and Facebook, ESPN reminded people on Tuesday afternoon that Hill’s tweets “do not represent the position of ESPN.”

The network alluded to disciplinary action, but did not provide any details.

“We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” ESPN said.

Then, on Wednesday, Washington Post White House reporter David Nakamura, who previously covered sports for the paper, asked Sanders if the president had a reaction to the controversy.

“I’m not sure if he’s aware” of the tweets, Sanders said, “but I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

Sanders said Trump is “committed to working with them to bring the country together. I think that’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like that one.”

Some media commentators said they were disturbed by Sanders’ talk of a “fireable offense.”

Today, the White House press secretary used the people's podium to call for the firing of an individual citizen, @jemelehill. Take that in. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 13, 2017

There’s been a substantial backlash to the backlash, with Hill’s supporters saying she described Trump accurately in the original tweetstorm, and should not be reprimanded for having done so.

Many of Trump’s critics say his reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, his pardoning of Joe Arpaio and other decisions have exacerbated racial tensions.

ESPN critics, on the other hand, said the network’s response was too soft, and that a suspension or firing was in order.

Sanders’ remarks are sure to keep the debate raging.

For her part, Hill hasn’t posted anything new on Twitter since ESPN weighed in on Tuesday.

But some notable names at the network have come to her defense.

Veteran NFL reporter Jim Trotter wrote to Hill, “Proud to call you a colleague and a friend.”

Trotter elaborated to Sports Illustrated: “Black folk are tired and we have to recognize some of the things that are going on in this country and we have to be honest about it and meet it head on. If you are black and know the history of our country, you can understand her frustration. It is time we stop pretending it is not true.”

The National Association of Black Journalists also responded by expressing support for Hill, “an award-winning, veteran journalist who has distinguished herself for having insightful opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics.”

The group said it “supports Hill’s First Amendment rights on all matters of discussion, within and outside the world of sports, as they do not impinge on her duties as a host and commentator.”

On Wednesday night, several prominent liberal commentators decided to send out tweets echoing Hill’s original sentiment.

Among them was Jelani Cobb of The New Yorker. He wrote, concisely, “Trump is a white supremacist.”