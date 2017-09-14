Cycle Nation Happening This Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Believe it or not, it's already time to start gearing up for some fall activities. And why not do one that helps keep you healthy and raises awareness about heart disease? We're talking about Cycle Nation. Chris Mygatt, President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and Brian Tatum Story, a Heart Survivor, joined us this morning to tell us more.

Cycle Nation is happening in downtown Denver on Saturday, October 7 from 4-7 p.m. To register, head to CycleNation.org/ColdwellBanker.

