CU student needs your vote for the life-changing prosthetics he developed

A CU Boulder student needs help to make a difference in the lives of amputees around the globe.

Peter ‘Max’ Armstrong created a cheaper and easier way to produce prosthetic. He’s a finalist in the National Geographic “Chasing Genius” Challenge. If he gets enough votes, he could win a $25,000 grant.

Five years ago, the 20-year-old created the Go Prosthetic System.

The system uses pre-manufactured sockets in several sizes and a foam to fill any gaps to give each patient the perfect fit. Armstrong says he would use the money to do more testing and perfect it.

Armstrong says a traditional prosthetic could take weeks or even months to create and his only takes 30 minutes. He also says a traditional prosthetic could cost patients anywhere from $3,000-$5,000. His version would run about $300.

“People who don’t have access to traditional prosthetics, this can be a game changer for them. This can allow people to walk and live normally who really don’t have that chance,” explains Armstrong.

The idea started when he was assigned a class project in the 8th grade. Over the years this assignment has turned into his passion and he says he’s inspired by all the people it could help.

“Veterans, basically any amputee whether or not they have insurance or whether or not they are covered, “he added.

The voting ends on Friday. To support Armstrong visit the Chasing Genius Challenge website.