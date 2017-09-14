Colorado’s first ever K-12 hands-on STEM SmartLab initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Bishop Elementary School on September 14, the Gill Foundation will announce its $400,000 investment in Englewood Schools’ Science/Technology/Engineering/Math (STEM) “SmartLabs,” making Englewood Public Schools (EPS) the first district in Colorado to provide hands-on STEM learning to all K-12 students.

The Gill Foundation, founded by tech entrepreneur Tim Gill, seeks to increase opportunity for women and people of color to pursue STEM careers, in addition to its well-known work advancing equality for LGBT Americans.

Englewood Schools, a small, urban district with 65 percent of students living in poverty, 53 percent girls and half students of color, has become a leader in STEM education and is the first in the state to adopt SmartLabs for every student in every grade.

Creative Learning Systems in Longmont, CO develops SmartLabs, engaging STEM and digital media programs for elementary, middle and high schools.