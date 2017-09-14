× Bull elk put down after attacks on 2 women in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A bull elk known for causing trouble has been put down.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the elk hurt two women in Estes Park Thursday morning.

They said the animal knocked one woman down on Filbey Court as she was watching a group of cow elk. Less than an hour later, the bull elk chased a jogger on a trail near Performance Park.

Neither woman was doing anything wrong at the time of the attacks.

“This animal has a long history and injuring humans is not something we can tolerate,” CPW public information officer Jennifer Churchill said.

Both women were taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

This particular elk had been previously tagged and was known to have been involved in similar incidents in the past, including an incident last year in which it gored another elk on the Estes Park Golf Course. There is video of that incident that was shot by Nick Lucero.