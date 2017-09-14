Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass is back, this time with a trip to Italy

NEW YORK — Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass is back, and it goes on sale Thursday.

There will be 22,000 regular passes on sale that let diners eat as much pasta as they want for eight weeks for $100. It also includes unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks.

The restaurant chain is adding an extra twist this year: For an additional $100, 50 people will be able to buy a pasta pass that also includes an eight-day trip to Italy for two.

The April trip includes airfare, a hotel and meals.

Olive Garden said it sold out of pasta passes in one second last year.

The passes go on sale online at noon MDT.