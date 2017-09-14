Aspen police: Don’t take selfies with bears

ASPEN, Colo. — Video of a momma bear and her two cubs climbing down from a tree in the middle of Aspen went viral earlier this week, prompting police issue a new warning about trying to photograph the wild animals.

When the bears came down from the tree on the Hyman Avenue mall, police said there was a “fairly large crowd of photo-takers and those that insisted on trying to get close enough to take selfies.”

Police said one woman walked up to the bears — while carrying her child — to get a selfie.

Then things got even worse. Police said when the bear and her cubs tried to make a run for it, they were followed by a group of people trying to get video.

This led to the cubs getting separated from their mother, police said.

“The mother bear returned to the mall, very agitated and making loud crying sounds,” police stated. “People were still walking right up to her, even when it was clear she was agitated and growling as people got close.”

Police said the bear could have easily turned and attacked one of the onlookers — and then they would have been forced to euthanize the bear.

“What may seem like an opportunity for a good selfie, could cost a bear it’s life,” police stated.

Fortunately, the mother and her cubs did find each other again after being separated.

The Aspen police also issued a reminder that it is illegal to harass any wildlife.

“Harass means to unlawfully endanger, worry, impede, annoy, pursue, disturb, molest, rally, concentrate, harry, chase, drive, herd, or torment wildlife,” police explained.

The department took a lighter tone on Facebook, comparing the bears to celebrities being stalked by paparazzi.

“Lately, the Aspen Bears have felt like Mariah Carey in Aspen on New Year’s Eve. The paparazzi have been following their every move around town, trying to get close and snap selfies,” the Aspen Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“As their managing agents, we would request that if you bump into one of our furry celebrities, you politely take a peek and keep on moving,” police continued. “Posting photos of the Aspen Bears to your social media account only draws larger crowds, which can agitate bears and create a dangerous situation.”

The police department said the bears have gone on a selfie strike and they support it.