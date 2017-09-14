Art in progress: RiNo gets new murals during CRUSH festival

DENVER — Every year at this time, artists come from across the country to give one Denver neighborhood a colorful makeover.

The CRUSH festival brings local artists together with internationally renowned graffiti and street art talents for a week of “art, community, and connection.”

Most of the murals are located in the alley between Larimer and Walnut streets, from about 25th to 30th.

“This annual event is free to the public and is for all demographics and all ages to enjoy this curated outdoor gallery,” the website states. “And this year Denver Public Library will be sponsoring a wall for kids ages 5 to 12 to come out and paint!”

The artists started working on Monday and will continue through Sunday morning.

Artist Chris Spade (a.k.a. Chris Korink) was working on the outline of his design Thursday, which he described as “the most nerve-racking part.”

He gave us a sneak peek of the the full design.

Artist Mike Graves was getting closer to completing his project on Thursday afternoon.

Scroll through the following gallery to see more artists at work. See a full profile of all the featured artists here.