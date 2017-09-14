54-Thirty, Denver’s highest rooftop bar, opens on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new property featuring the highest open-air rooftop bar in Denver opens on Thursday night.

54-Thirty, named for its elevation, is located in downtown Denver on the 20th floor at 1475 California St. - just two blocks from the Colorado Convention Center.

The rooftop bar features beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains on one side and the skyline of Denver on the other.

Work on the project began two years ago. It also features two brand new hotels, Le Méridien Denver Downtown and AC by Marriott, and a new restaurant called Corinne.

"Denver has been exploding the last several years and the downtown corridor, central business district is really where it's thriving," general manager Paul Eckert said.

"The location is prime for inbound and outbound travelers," said Eckert, who is also a Colorado native. "You have a perfect view of the city scape and a perfect view of the Rocky Mountains - at the same time you have fire elements and open air. You come to Denver to embrace the outdoors."

The grand opening for 54-Thirty is Thursday night at 6 p.m. It will feature a DJ and a local artist painting the first sunset from the rooftop.