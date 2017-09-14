3 workers injured after chain snaps at construction site in Denver

DENVER — Three workers were injured when a chain being used to move a large pipe snapped and hit them at a construction site in Denver Thursday.

The Denver Fire Department’s Special Operations Team used a ladder truck to pull one of the injured me from 30 feet below grade after the accident at 4100 East Brighton Boulevard.

Officials said that man took the brunt of the impact from the chain and two other men suffered minor injuries.

The workers were installing a new drainage pipe system in the area and the pipe was up about 15 feet above the ground when the chain snapped.