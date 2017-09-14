16-year-old girl missing from Georgia found in Idaho Springs

DENVER — A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from Georgia for nearly two weeks was found safe in Idaho Springs, police announced Thursday.

The Colorado State Patrol had asked people to be on the lookout for Mayci Olschewske because her family believed she may be in the Denver area.

Her missing person poster was shared on social media and the news.

A concerned citizen recognized Olschewske’s vehicle and called 911.

Idaho Springs Police were then able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and positively identified Olschewske as the driver.

“Mayci is safe and the family has been notified,” the Canton Police Department said on Facebook Thursday. “We would like to thank all agencies involved and the public for their assistance in finding Ms. Olschewske.”

Olschewske was last seen leaving her home in Canton, Georgia, on Aug. 31.