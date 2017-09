THORNTON, Colo. — One person died in a four-car crash in Thornton Thursday afternoon.

The vehicles collided at East 112th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

A green truck and a black sedan were on one side of the road when SkyFOX flew over at about 4:30 p.m.

A red BMW was on the other side of the road. The roof of the BMW was removed by emergency responders.

A black SUV crashed through a fence nearby.

We are working to confirm more information about the crash.