Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Every day tens of thousands of people head to Denver’s 16th Street Mall in search of something special.

It could be for clothes, shoes a new book - or simply to meet up with friends.

At the corner of Wynkoop and 16th Streets (outside the Tattered Cover bookstore), there’s a man who heads to the mall five days a week to write poetry for people.

He calls it ‘on-demand poetry’.

To see why this poet is Unique 2 Colorado, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ report.