Terrell Davis partners with Denver charity to honor NFL players who served their country

DENVER -- Hall of Famer Terrell Davis is serving those who serve.

Tuesday night, Davis kicked off a new partnership with a Denver-based charity called The Greatest Generations Foundation to honor veterans. Specifically, NFL players who have also served their country.

Davis' new project is called "My Salute to the Fallen." It will be a series of stories showcasing the legacies of service members who fought in the two World Wars, Korea and Vietnam.

"My whole thing, and people know me, I've been a big proponent and supporter of the military. Came up with the Mile High Salute many years ago and that's because of my appreciation of the military and what they've done for us. But you know, there's a segment of the military that we don't tend to acknowledge at times, and that's the World War II veterans and the Vietnam veterans. Our whole thing is, we've teamed up with The Greatest Generations Foundation to bring out that visibility for those guys who have served and given their lives to our country... to make sure that they're not forgotten," Davis told FOX 31.

The Greatest Generations Foundation is a Denver-based non-profit that returns war heroes to the battlefields where they once served, and educates young people about the service and sacrifice or our nation's veterans.

Last month, Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Davis was a running back with the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2001, is the team's all-time leading rusher, and helped lead the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1997 and 1998.