Target to hire approximately 2,500 holiday workers in Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS — Target plans to hire 2,500 seasonal workers in Colorado, including 1,500 in the Denver metro area, the giant retailer announced Wednesday.

Nationwide, Target plans to hire 100,000 workers for the holiday season at its 1,816 stores plus another 4,500 at the company’s distribution and fulfillment centers.

The workers will fill numerous roles, including making sure stores are well stocked, online orders are filled, and freight moved from distribution and fulfillment centers.

Target will hold seasonal hiring events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 13-15 at each of its stores. Potential workers can interview on the spot and could receive a conditional job offer during the events.

Candidates can apply in advance and pre-scheduled interviews will be held.