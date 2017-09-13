× Suspected drunk driver dies after crash that killed 3 others

ARVADA, Colo. — The driver believed to be responsible for a seven-vehicle crash that killed three people in Arvada on Sunday night has died from his injuries, police confirmed Wednesday.

Christopher Farr, 43, is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Farr’s Cadillac SUV collided with a Ford F150 about 6:15 p.m. near West 61st Avenue and Ward Road.

After striking the F150, Farr lost control and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV, the Arvada Police Department said.

The crash started a chain-reaction that included a three-wheel motorcycle.

Both people in the F150 were killed — 73-year-old Judith Peterson and her husband, 79-year-old Alan Peterson.

Lorene Hicks, 59, who was a passenger on a motorcycle was also killed.