RTD proposes changes to “R-Line”

DENVER, Colo — The Regional Transportation District is proposing changes to the “R-Line.”

The proposal is focused on a reduction in service during off-peak hours south of the Florida Station.

RTD studied passenger counts, at all stations, and determined that they would save more than 15,000 hours and an estimated $2,830,000.

According to RTD, service would still run between Peoria Station and Lincoln Stations during peak hours on weekdays from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. During off-peak hours and on weekends, RTD is proposing to keep trains running every 15 minutes, but service between the Iliff and Lincoln stations would be discontinued.