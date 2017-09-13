Red Rocks Amphitheatre holding contest to design its next poster

DENVER — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is holding a contest to design its next poster.

The winner will receive two tickets to a concert of their choice next year.

Participants can submit an original painting, drawing, photo, computer-generated illustration or screen print. It can depict the venue/structures, an event, the park, trails or weather phenomenon.

It must include “Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 2017 Morrison, Colorado” and the artist’s name; the final printed poster will be 24 inches wide by 36 inches high and should be sized accordingly; and it must have a minimum of 300 DPI, according to contest rules.

Artwork can be submitted online.