Photos: Florida begins long recovery after Hurricane Irma

The Federal Emergency Managment Agency estimates that 25 percent of all homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed and 65 percent sustained major damage when they took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma.

Before slamming into the United States, Irma hit Cuba late Friday as a Category 5 hurricane. Irma killed 38 people in the Caribbean before heading to the United States.

At least 17 storm-related deaths have been reported in the states.

The lower Keys were particularly hard hit, with first responders still searching through wreckage on Wednesday.

Floridians who weathered the historic storm must now cope with an unprecedented loss of power: About 15 million people were without electricity across the state, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday. The state later said 4.4 million customers were without power.