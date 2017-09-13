Person hit on light rail train bridge in Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A person is recovering after getting hit by a light rail train in Golden late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:40 p.m. on an elevated train bridge near the Red Rocks College station.

Firefighters used a ladder track to get the person off the bridge and into an ambulance.

The victim was hit by the W Line train, stopping service between that station and the Golden station for about an hour.

It’s not clear why the person was on the train bridge.

Golden Fire officials said the person was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.