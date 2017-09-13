Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Arvada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night, the Arvada Police Department said.

The crash happened at West 80th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard just after 7 p.m., police said.

The driver stayed at the scene. The name, age and gender of the driver and the pedestrian were not released.

All northbound lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard between West 80th and 82nd avenues were closed for the investigation. They have reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.