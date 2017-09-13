Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside of Coors Field

DENVER — A suspect has been formally charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run outside of Coors Field last month, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Adrian Escalante, 28, is charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, both felonies.

Escalante was arrested outside his Aurora home on Saturday, 2 1/2 weeks after the crash. The district attorney’s office did not say how they found Escalante.

About 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, the district attorney’s office said Escalante fatally hit 26-year-old Steven Glade while driving a black Land Rover at a high rate of speed at 20th and Blake streets.

Glad was walking across the street when he was hit and Escalante left the scene in the vehicle, triggering a traffic alert for the vehicle’s whereabouts, the district attorney’s office said.

Glade died from blunt- and sharp-force injuries, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Escalante is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27 for his second advisement.