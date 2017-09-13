× Jockey dies after being thrown from horse during race in Kiowa County

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A local horse jockey has passed away after an accident during a race in Kiowa County on Saturday.

Jesus Munoz, 22, was thrown off a horse and had traumatic brain injuries.

“From the impact, he went flying. He fell on the right side of his head and the impact was here and on his neck,” said Munoz’s sister, Brianna Munoz.

He was air lifted to Swedish Medical Center but died from his injuries a few days later.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that our beloved brother Chuyito Munoz has passed,” family member posted online Wednesday.

Munoz did not have health insurance and a GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with medical bills and funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page describes Munoz as “loving son, brother, and father.”