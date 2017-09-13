Hundreds of drivers cited during Labor Day DUI enforcement

DENVER – The statewide Labor Day DUI enforcement period has ended and more drivers were cited this year than in 2016.

This year, law enforcement agencies across the state cited 1,184 impaired drivers between August 18 and September 5.

Only 964 DUI arrests were made during the same enforcement period last year.

Click here to view the statewide arrest totals.

“While summer is coming to an end, the emphasis on preventing impaired driving is still a top priority across the state as fall approaches,” Darrell Lingk, the Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT, said.

The Fall Festivals DUI enforcement period starts on Friday and runs through October 23.