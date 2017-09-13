× Wildfire burns along I-70 near Genesee Park; 2 westbound lanes closed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burned off of westbound I-70 near Genesee Park in the Foothills west of Denver Wednesday afternoon.

It forced the closure of the right two lanes of westbound I-70.

No homes are currently threatened pic.twitter.com/FXiqaIuAo8 — Mountain FIDO (@MountainFIDO) September 13, 2017

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said US 40 was closed in the same area.

The Jeffco Mountain Fire Information Duty Officers said there were 35 firefighters on scene from eight agencies.

The fire was in brush, grass and trees and some of the terrain was rugged.

No homes were threatened late Wednesday afternoon.

This story is developing and it will be updated.