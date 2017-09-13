Fall color timeline & where to see it

COLORADO – The leaves are already turning and it’s just a matter of time before the color peaks.

Take a look at the timeline graphic below. The Northern Mountains will see colors peak in the next two weeks. Then the Central Mountains including the I-70 Corridor can expect peak color September 16-September 30. Finally, the Southern Mountains can expect peak color the last week of September through the first week of October.

Lower elevations including the Front Range can expect peak color during October.

A few recommendations on where to see some great Fall color: