Drivers can legally avoid paying red light camera citations in Colorado

DENVER – The City and County of Denver is considering expanding its red light camera revenue stream by investing a half million dollars in new cameras, according to Mayor Michael Hancock’s budget proposal initiatives. But drivers don’t necessarily have to pay a red light camera ticket, according to legal experts.

In Denver, Aurora and elsewhere, city government is cashing in millions of dollars collected from red light camera citations. Drivers receive the citations in the mail after a camera captures license plate numbers.

Many drivers consider the operation a scam. Others said the cameras make dangerous intersections safer. Regardless, paying up can be avoided.

“Before you are served, it is not a violation,” Colorado attorney Jude Ramirez said.

Ramirez is an expert in traffic law. He represents members of a major Colorado bus drivers’ union. Colorado law requires drivers only have to pay a red light camera fine if they’re served notice of the violation in person within 90 days of the alleged offense, according to Ramirez and other lawyers. After 90 days, Ramirez said the citation goes away.

“There have been stories of people [from the city] knocking on doors [to serve summons] at about 6 a.m., so you do have to be aware,” Ramirez warned.

In lieu of sending a city representative to a driver’s door, lawyers said a second notice could come via certified mail. If driver signs for that mail within 90 days of the alleged offense, he or she is expected to pay. If the driver doesn’t sign or accept the certified mail within 90 days, lawyers said the fine is no longer valid.

If served by a person or through certified mail, experts said the ticket remains civil-- not criminal. The ticket will never add points to a person’s driving record, according to Ramirez.

Drivers who are properly served and do not pay could be reported to a collection agency and receive a negative impact on their credit rating.

FOX31 does not condone running red lights but does encourage transparent government. Denver has not announced when or where potential new cameras might be installed. Below is a list of current red light camera locations in Denver: