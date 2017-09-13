Downtown Denver restaurants gear up for Rockies potential playoff run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The Colorado Rockies have had a successful season so far and their fans are rooting for their team to make it into the playoffs.

Bars and restaurants in downtown Denver are already preparing for a potential post-season run.

Brad Manske, ViewHouse Eatery vice president said a possible playoff home game would boost their October sales. He said it's never too early to start planning for the fans.

"We’re already planning the wild card game, playoffs, events, parties and excitement for our guests," said Manning.

Manske experienced post-season excitement eight years ago and he hopes it will happen again.

"The excitement is so much fun, certainly for the Rockies and the players but us diehard baseball fans are just waiting live it again!" said Manske.

ViewHouse will create a party atmosphere for post-season with specials for customers and even ticket giveaways.

"It’s wonderful for the city of Denver and the state of Colorado, the more tourists who can come is better for our economy and for all businesses, everyone will thrive and do wonderful," said Manske.

Denver residents are crossing their fingers.

"It will be wild I bet, especially with the all the people now in Colorado!" said Michael Daugherty.