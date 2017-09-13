Denver Nuggets clap back at trash-talker on Twitter

DENVER — Not everyone was impressed with a tweet the Denver Nuggets posted Tuesday.

The response from Twitter users was underwhelming, to say the least.

“I’ve made crazier shots in beer pong,” one wrote.

“To be fair, my dog could do this,” another commented.

The Nuggets seemed to be brushing it off, until one person tweeted “most trash NBA trick shot of all time?”

We'll probably get more likes on this than your SoundCloud mixtape. https://t.co/vfMhcTXd51 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 12, 2017

The Nuggets’ brutal clap back got more love than the team has seen in a good long while – the tweet got more than 30,000 likes in less than 24 hours and people replied with every “shocked” gif on the internet.

Even other NBA teams took a moment to recognize.

On Tuesday morning, the Colorado Rockies joined in on the roast.