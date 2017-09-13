Democratic leaders make deal with Trump to protect dreamers, enact border security measures

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and top Democratic party leaders agreed to work out an agreement that would protect the nation’s “dreamers” from deportation.

It would also enact border security measures that don’t include building a wall. That’s according to a report in the Washington Post Wednesday night that cited people familiar with the meeting.

However, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said excluding the wall was not part of the deal.

While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 14, 2017

The president discussed the deal during a dinner at the White House with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

In a statement, the White House described the meeting as “constructive” and that it focused on “tax reform, border security, DACA, infrastructure and trade.”

“The Administration looks forward to continuing these conversations with leadership on both sides of the aisle,” the statement added.