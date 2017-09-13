Crock Pot Enchilada Casserole

Lori Dostaler the creator of Castle Crock shows us how to make an enchilada casserole in the crock pot.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
This recipe for slow cooker chicken enchilada casserole is a one pot meal. To make this recipe, you cook your chicken all day in your slow cooker
INGREDIENTS
Add these ingredients at the end
- 1.5 lbs. boneless skinless raw chicken breasts
- 1 28 ounce can Red Enchilada Sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
- 10 corn tortillas (I used an entire 11.7 ounce bag)
- 3 cups grated cheddar cheese (divided)
- 1 3.8 ounce can black olives (divided)
- Put the chicken breasts and the enchilada sauce in your slow cooker.
- Cook on HIGH for 4 hours or LOW for 8 hours.
- Shred the chicken with 2 forks right in the slow cooker.
- Cut the tortillas in to strips, add to chicken and sauce.
- Stir.
- Add 1 cup of cheese and half the olives into the sauce and chicken mixture.
- Stir again.
- Flatten the mixture slightly.
- Add the rest of the cheese and the olives on top.
- Cook on low for about 40 - 60 minutes longer.
- Top with sour cream (optional)
