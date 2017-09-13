Connecting 2 Colorado: ‘The Right Step’ shares the healing power of horses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A non-profit group called The Right Step helps people with special needs benefit from the healing power of horses through a therapeutic riding program.

The group works with riders with autism, cerebral palsy and other challenging conditions.

The program was started as a way to give aging horses a new job but it's helping people find confidence and build strength.

"It's just amazing, it makes your heart explode," volunteer Sheralyn Hefner said.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and McDivitt Law Firm donated $500 to the organization.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to The Right Step, check out their website. The organization is currently in need of a volunteer bookkeeper.

About "Connecting 2 Colorado"

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and McDivitt Law Firm are looking for deserving non-profit organizations making a difference in the community.

Twice each month, McDivitt Law Firm will make a $500 donation as part of Connecting 2 Colorado, and the non-profit organization profiled on Channel 2 News.

Nominate a non-profit organization