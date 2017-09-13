Colorado company’s images following disasters help with emergency response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Colorado company has released incredible pictures showing the devastation in Texas and Florida.

Digital Globe's satellites are giving us some of the most detailed images of the damage hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused.

Before and after pictures are also giving first responders on the ground some much-needed help.

A project manager for the company in Westminster says often times satellite images give the first view of a badly damaged area... sometimes just minutes after a natural disaster takes place.

Pre-event pictures also give the most accurate lay of the land since some maps might not include new communities and roads.

"So you can plan like where are we going to land airplanes? Are the airports even functional? Where are we going to bring in boats? What beaches are able to be accessed? What harbors are navigable?" Digital Globe's Deke Young said about the questions the images can answer for first responders. "As you`re driving your relief teams out there you need to know how you can access these areas."

Digital Globe is a company with paying clients like governments, oil and gas companies and aviation companies.

But when it comes to disasters, they make that data available to everyone.

In the past Digital Globe has released images of Nepal after the earthquake and North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew.