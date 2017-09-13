Colorado cities rank on Military Times best places to live list

DENVER — Several Colorado cities are being recognized as some of the best places for military members and their families to live.

Military Times ranked Centennial as the 3rd best medium city to live in.

“In Colorado, and especially in the metropolitan area that we’re in, embracing the military is the norm,” said Centennial Mayor Cathy Noon. “I think that energy, that value of the military culture is just part of who we are.”

Highlands Ranch ranked 7th in the small city category, while Lakewood ranked 15th in medium cities.

As for large cities, Colorado Springs ranked 3rd and Aurora ranked 21st.

The methodology included the evaluation of 577 places, as designated by the U.S. Census Bureau, dividing them into 254 small cities with populations of fewer than 75,000; 244 medium-sized cities with populations between 75,000 and 199,000 and 79 large cities with populations of more than 200,000.

Cities are compared in three broad categories: veteran and military culture and services, economic indicators and livability factors such as crime, health, school quality as well as other data.

You can view the complete list of Military Times Best Places to Live 2017 here.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve