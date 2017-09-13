CDOT to offer home improvements ahead of I-70 project in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. -- New developments in a controversial transportation project. Colorado's department of transportation wants to address homeowner concerns when it comes to the Central I-70 project.

Those new plans include improvements to the stretch of homes that surround the viaduct at the center of the project. This includes homes between Colorado and Brighton boulevards and 45th and 47th avenues.

They'll use $2.3 million to install AC units, insulation, and even offer a credit for extra energy bills. All this at no cost to the residents.

“I hope folks are excited about this, we’re excited to deliver it, we’ve never done this before, we can’t really find many DOT’s who’ve done this kind of work,” Rebecca White with CDOT said.

The city of Denver could be in on this as well. If an intergovernmental agreement between the City and CDOT is approved, Denver will add $1.45 million to the project.

That means homeowners will be offered more than the services listed above. FOX31 knocked on more than ten doors Wednesday night, and all the homeowners we talked to love the idea of free upgrades.

“It’s going to clean up this neighborhood," homeowner Brock Besser said.

The collaboration between the city and CDOT won't be set in stone until the entire city council approves it. ​