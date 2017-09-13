Broncos match $87,500 raised by players for Hurricane Harvey relief

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have matched the $87,500 raised by their players for Hurricane Harvey relief, the team said Wednesday.

The organization donated $43,750 each to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and the United Way of Greater Houston.

Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a Houston native, led the players’ donation efforts.

“We could not be more proud of Emmanuel Sanders and his teammates for stepping up and taking the initiative to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said.

“The Broncos are pleased to match the money raised by our players and donate to very important Houston-based organizations.”

Sanders was an active member of the Boys and Girls Club while growing up in Houston.