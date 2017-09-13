Arizona second-grade teacher punishes students by having them march in heat

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An Arizona elementary school teacher is feeling the heat after forcing her students to walk in the heat.

Brittany Trofy can’t understand why her 7-year old daughter and classmates at Luke Elementary School in Glendale, Arizona, had to walk in circles on the playground on Thursday as punishment for some kids acting up in class, KPHO reports.

“It’s hot. They’re young and they get overheated,” Trofy said. “They’re small and they don’t weigh much. It doesn’t take much for them to get overworked.”

Trofy said it was 90-plus degrees when the kids were sent to march outside for about 20 minutes, causing her daughter to feel nauseous with a headache.

“I’ve never heard of something like this,” Trofy said. “That’s why it’s so important to me to make this known because this should not be happening in our local schools. This should not be happening to our children.”

A spokesman for Dysart Unified School District confirmed the second-grade class was taken outside as a form of punishment, but said they were only out there for five minutes and all of the kids were checked out by a school nurse, with none displaying any signs of heat exhaustion.

PTSA president Annette Ahlemeyer has a child in the same class and believes the incident is being blown out of proportion.

“I think she’s a great teacher,” Ahlemeyer said. “I love her and I support her 100 percent.”

Zachary Fountain, the director of communications and public relations for the Dysart school district, said the discipline the teacher used was not proper protocol.

“This was a poor choice,” Fountain said. “This was out of character and not the appropriate avenue to work with students on following directions. We are working with parents to ease any concerns.”

Fountain said officials have spoken to the teacher but cannot discuss any possible disciplinary action because it’s a personnel matter.

Trofy is planning to transfer her daughter to another school.